RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond and Richmond Public Schools will be allowed access to a maximum of more than $4 million in bonds between the two organizations for various improvement projects.

Richmond City Council passed the ordinance during its July 24 meeting approving a maximum of $4.2 million in bonds for the city and the school district to use in a variety of ways for “public improvement.” This includes construction, reconstruction, improvements and equipment needs.

According to the ordinance, the bonds may be issued to fund:

Traffic control facilities

Streets and sidewalks

Bridges

Storm sewers, drains, culverts and refuse disposal facilities

Parks and playgrounds

Theaters and museums

Libraries

Cemeteries

The City’s Economic Development Authority will be able to sell these bonds on behalf of the City when they are needed for such projects.