RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond and Richmond Public Schools will be allowed access to a maximum of more than $4 million in bonds between the two organizations for various improvement projects.

Richmond City Council passed the ordinance during its July 24 meeting approving a maximum of $4.2 million in bonds for the city and the school district to use in a variety of ways for “public improvement.” This includes construction, reconstruction, improvements and equipment needs.

According to the ordinance, the bonds may be issued to fund:

  • Traffic control facilities
  • Streets and sidewalks
  • Bridges
  • Storm sewers, drains, culverts and refuse disposal facilities
  • Parks and playgrounds
  • Theaters and museums
  • Libraries
  • Cemeteries

The City’s Economic Development Authority will be able to sell these bonds on behalf of the City when they are needed for such projects.

