RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond and Richmond Public Schools will be allowed access to a maximum of more than $4 million in bonds between the two organizations for various improvement projects.
Richmond City Council passed the ordinance during its July 24 meeting approving a maximum of $4.2 million in bonds for the city and the school district to use in a variety of ways for “public improvement.” This includes construction, reconstruction, improvements and equipment needs.
According to the ordinance, the bonds may be issued to fund:
- Traffic control facilities
- Streets and sidewalks
- Bridges
- Storm sewers, drains, culverts and refuse disposal facilities
- Parks and playgrounds
- Theaters and museums
- Libraries
- Cemeteries
The City’s Economic Development Authority will be able to sell these bonds on behalf of the City when they are needed for such projects.