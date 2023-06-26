RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council has officially passed a law that makes it illegal for a person to own or buy any exotic or wild animal in city limits.

The passed amendment, known officially as section 4-401 of the Code of the City of Richmond, bans Richmond residents from owning, breeding, buying or selling possess animals like monkeys, wolves, bears and wild cats, among several others. A violation of the law is considered a class 3 misdemeanor.

While the original version of the amendment also banned owning venomous or poisonous reptiles and amphibians, City Council changed that part of the amendment in May. Under the passed law, anyone who can prove they owned one of these animals prior the amendment passing and properly registers their animal with the City can keep it.

Certain domestically bred animals — including rabbits, hamsters and fish — are not considered exotic and are allowed under the amendment.

Exceptions will also be made for certain licensed venues, like zoos and wildlife rehabilitators.

When the City last considered an exotic pet ban in 2017, this move was supported by animal welfare organizations like the National Humane Education Society.

However, some exotic animal enthusiasts were opposed to the latest round of proposed restrictions. This included representatives of the Virginia Falconers’ Association, who publicly spoke up about the amendment at the June 12 City Council meeting.

The amendment will now be added to the Code of the City of Richmond‘s existing laws regarding the proper handling of wild and exotic animals.