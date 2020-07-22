Richmond City Council committee seeks public input on renaming Jefferson Davis Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond City Council panel decided Tuesday to seek more input from city residents before moving closer to renaming Jefferson Davis Highway, which has gained support among the council and could have been voted on next week.

The three members of the Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee — 6th District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, 2nd District Councilwoman Kim Gray and 9th District Councilman Michael Jones — recommended waiting to vote on an ordinance aimed at renaming Jefferson Davis Highway to “Richmond Highway.”

The ordinance was submitted by 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, Council Vice President Chris Hilbert and Mayor Levar Stoney, who wrote on Twitter that the name change “is a long time coming.”

“Today, I’m proud to co-patron a paper to change the name of Jefferson Davis Highway within city limits to Richmond Highway, as it’s known throughout much of the Commonwealth,” the mayor tweeted. “This change is a long time coming. Historic Route 1 leads to Richmond. Let’s claim our due.”

In 2018, the city of Alexandria changed the name of the road, which is also known as U.S. Route 1, to Richmond Highway after years of debate.

The push to rename Jefferson Davis Highway within the city limits comes after the Richmond NAACP branch and the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association held a joint press conference urging that it be changed. The association sent a letter to Trammell asking for it to be renamed to something more suitable.

The Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee will hold a meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss the proposal after the public has had time to offer suggestions for the new name.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.