RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city council is meeting Monday evening to decide what to do with the confederate monuments removed from the city.

After months of discussions, they will not be setting up the process to figure out where they’ll end up.

The city has received almost two dozen offers from groups who want the statues. The statues have been in storage since last summer.

The meeting will be live streamed starting at 6 p.m.