RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council could declare a housing crisis during this evening’s meeting.

Mayor Levar Stoney and other patrons proposed the resolution to declare a housing crisis for the city on March 27, 2023.

According to authorities, 86% of extremely low-income renters in Virginia are paying more than 30% of their income on housing costs — and 60% of Virginia renters saw rent increases this year.

There is also reportedly a shortage of housing units for sale or available to rent — a shortage of 165,574 units in the commonwealth and 23,320 units in Richmond. In addition, one in five homes in Richmond is reportedly sold to out-of-state corporate investors.

The resolution also references a report by the RVA Eviction Lab which found that approximately 87% of evictions in Richmond are filed by out-of-state LLCs — and just 15 landlords are responsible for more than half of all evictions in the city.

“The Mayor and Council believe that it is in the best interests of the residents of the city of Richmond that the Mayor and the Council declare a housing crisis in the city of Richmond in order to bring attention, funding, and increased collaboration to this matter,” the resolution reads.

The Richmond City Council meeting will be held in the 2nd Floor Council Chamber in City Hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10.