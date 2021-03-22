Richmond City Council designates street in honor of fallen fire lieutenant Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council voted to adopt an ordinance dedicating a block of Berry Road to slain Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry.

Berry was shot in Hopewell on Thanksgiving 2019. She was shot late that night, shielding her 5-year-old son from the gunfire. Berry was taken to multiple hospitals for treatment before passing away the next morning.

Lt. Berry had served the Richmond Fire Department since January 2011. Shortly before she was killed she had received a promotion to lieutenant and was assigned to the fire marshal’s office.

To honor the life of the slain lieutenant and mother of three, the 2700 block of Berry Road will be designated in her honor.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell spoke ahead of the vote tonight saying Berry was a great firefighter and friend who helped others however she could. Trammell explained that the section of Berry Road is right off of Castlewood Road in Richmond’s southside, very close by Richmond Fire Station 21.

“She will never ever be forgotten,” Trammell said.