RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will remain under a state of emergency due to COVID-19 until at least Dec. 31, 2021.

The city council adopted the ordinance during a meeting on Monday.

The local state of emergency took effect last March after infection rates started rising in the area.

Virginia’s state of emergency ends tomorrow and other localities have opted to end theirs. Henrico County voted to end their local state of emergency on June 8.