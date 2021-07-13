Richmond City Council hopes to resume in-person meetings this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council has been meeting virtually since the pandemic started in the spring of 2020. Now with social distancing measures relaxing, city council is hoping to resume in-person meetings this September.

The virtual meetings are held using Microsoft Teams. If council returns in-person, meetings will once again be held in the Richmond City Council Chambers at City Hall on East Broad Street.

Meetings will remain virtual this month and the city council does not typically have formal meetings in August so the earliest return to in-person formal meetings would be September.