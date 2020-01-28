Richmond City Council members to propose resolution asking Stoney to withdraw Navy Hill redevelopment plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson for NH District Corp., a developer for the Navy Hill proposal, said a resolution expected to be introduced Monday by Richmond City Council members asking Mayor Levar Stoney to withdraw his Navy Hill ordinances and introduce a new proposal request “could discredit the City of Richmond’s business reputation for years to come.”

A draft of the resolution, shared with 8News after Monday’s City Council meeting began, states that council members require that Stoney’s new proposal follow 12 preconditions before being introduced.

The NH District Corp. spokesperson, Jeff Kelley, called the proposed resolution introduced by 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson, 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell and Council Vice President Chris Hilbert, an attempt “to upturn a two-year long, public request-for-proposals (RFP) process even before a professional review of the plan is complete.” Trammell was later added to the resolution, Gray told 8News.

In a series of tweets, Stoney said he has no plans to withdraw his Navy Hill plan and called on City Council members to “come to the table & do their jobs.”

To be clear, I will not withdraw the #NavyHill papers. #RVACouncil has been involved in crafting this RFP since day one (2017). — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 28, 2020

“It’s unfortunate that instead of looking for ways to improve the Navy Hill proposal, these Councilmembers are putting their heads in the sand and hoping that the City’s problems resolve themselves. We proactively sought to sit down with each of these five members to ask them for their ideas, amendments and recommendations to make this the best possible deal for Richmond, to which they have offered nothing,” Kelley said in a statement Monday.

“Just as the Council’s Navy Hill Advisory Commission worked hard – it’s time for these Councilmembers to do the people’s work, because we are not going to withdraw this community benefit-driven proposal or start over. The project has been under unprecedented scrutiny for the past six months – and we have engaged residents in hundreds of civic meetings and briefings and dozens of Advisory Commission meetings, Council work sessions and public hearings. No City process has ever been this transparent,” Kelley continued.

