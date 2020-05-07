Richmond City Council members weigh in on new Navy Hill proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council members are reacting to the new $350 million project proposed by the developers of Navy Hill. The original Navy Hill project would have built a new arena downtown, shopping centers, housing, and more. The city council voted down the multi-billion project down in a 5-4 vote in February.

This smaller $350 million proposal comes after months of controversy and eventual blow to those who wanted this downtown redevelopment project to happen. Councilman Mike Jones was for it while Councilwoman Kim Gray voted against it.

The proposal comes as COVID-19 pushes localities like the City of Richmond into dramatic financial stress. “We are certainly heading into a recession,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Thursday.

Developers of the original downtown Navy Hill project want to revive a piece of the original project that, over the years, would bring in millions of dollars for the city. “I firmly believe that underutilized land that the city owns could be potentially used as a stimulus to the economy but it has to be done in a proper way,” Stoney said.

The $350 project would build new facilities for VCU Health, the Doorways, the Ronald McDonald House and more.

However, the developer needs to convince the Richmond City Council first.

“This is the one part of that overall Navy Hill proposal that to most people made a lot of sense because VCU is already such an interwoven part of our city’s downtown,” City Councilwoman Kim Gray told 8News Thursday.

“My first question was, ‘hey what’s the appraised value,'” Councilman Mike Jones said.

Both Council members say questions need to be answered before any committing. “I want to see Richmonders, and Virginians on the work site, not just people coming in from other states,” Jones said.

“It’s just a matter of what the purchase price should look like, and what controls we can put in place to ensure that once it’s on the tax rolls, it remains on the tax rolls and generates that revenue that’s being promised,” Gray said.

This project would not use any city dollars or use “T.I.F. (Tax Increment Financing) models” to pay for it. That was what many people opposed in the original proposal.

