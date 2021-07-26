Richmond City Council onto next step with proposed casino following host community agreement approval

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council is continuing to move forward with the casino process. On Monday, council voted to approve the Host Community Agreement for ONE Casino and Resort.

The agreement establishes the expectations of both the city and RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC, if the proposed casino is allowed to go further.

The city’s approval follows the Virginia Lottery Board approval of proposed permanent casino gaming regulations.

Now that the host agreement has been reached, Richmond can move forward with petitioning the Circuit Court to add a casino referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.

If the referendum is added to the ballot, City of Richmond residents will have the final say in whether or not a casino gets built in the city’s southside.

According to a release, if voters approve the plan , One Casino and Resort will open in October 2024.