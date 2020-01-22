Breaking News
Man shot in Chesterfield prompts police investigation
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Richmond city council panel endorses funding for new statue

Richmond

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond City Council panel has advanced a resolution that requests funding for a statue on the city’s famed Monument Avenue that would honor African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the resolution also asks the city administration to develop a plan for erecting the statue that would memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army.

A private foundation is conducting a fundraising effort for the statue, and the city’s resolution would chip in $5,000. The full council might take action on the measure next week. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events