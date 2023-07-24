RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After much deliberation over the subject, Richmond City Council has voted to ban exotic pets in the city.

The ordinance — which makes it illegal to own, buy breed or sell animals such as monkeys, wolves, bears and wild cats — passed through consent agenda during Richmond City Council’s meeting on the evening of Monday, July 24.

Only one person spoke out against the ban at Monday evening’s meeting — advocating specifically against limits on specific species of birds. One person spoke in support of the ordinance, mentioning the welfare of animals as well as the safety of first responders who may encounter potentially dangerous pets.

The ordinance originally banned owning venomous or poisonous reptiles and amphibians, but that was amended in May. Now owners of venomous or poisonous reptiles or amphibians may be allowed to keep their pets if they can prove that they got them before the ordinance was passed and have properly registered them with the city.