RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s City Council has a new president and vice president.

The nine-member council unanimously voted Tuesday to elect Dr. Michael Jones, the city’s 9th District representative, as president. After the vote, Jones said he was “humbled” to be selected.

Councilmembers then unanimously picked Kristen M. Nye, the city’s 4th District representative, as the council’s vice president.

“Dr. Jones and Ms. Nye have been tireless advocates for the residents of South Richmond, and they will bring the same focus to their leadership positions on behalf of all Richmonders,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of council to bring equity, inclusivity and prosperity to all corners of our city.”

Jones and Nye both thanked their predecessors, former council president Cynthia I. Newbille, the 7th District councilperson, and former vice president Ellen F. Robertson, the 6th District representative.

Jones and Nye are set to serve two-year terms, but Jones’ tenure as president could be short as he is running for state delegate in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly elections.