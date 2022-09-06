RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s City Council rejected a proposal to start using ranked-choice voting for the next council elections in 2024 after several council members raised concerns about the system’s implementation and the city’s history of voter disenfranchisement.

Ranked-choice voting has been used for elections across the country, including in Virginia for the 2021 state Republican convention. Supporters argue the system allows voters to settle on a consensus candidate, while critics say the process is difficult for voters to understand.

But multiple Richmond council members shared concerns when the city’s proposal was discussed during the organizational development standing committee’s meeting Tuesday.

“Voting in Richmond is not fair, not equitable,” Ellen Robertson, council vice president and 6th District representative, said Tuesday.

The proposal called for ranked-choice voting to be used when all nine council districts are on the ballot during the 2024 elections. Due to limitations in the state law giving localities the option to adopt ranked-choice voting, the proposal did not include candidates for mayor and the city’s school board.

While major cities, including New York City, have adopted ranked-choice voting and Virginia localities have the option now, Robertson said “Richmond’s history is enough for us to not be used as a test model again.”

Robertson and others on the council, including Dr. Michael Jones, called for the automatic restoration of voting rights for those who were once incarcerated, an effort that failed in the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year.

For the ranked-choice system, voters list candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the first-place votes, they are declared the winner of the race.

If not, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and voters who had that person as their top pick will have their next choice counted during the next round. The process continues until a candidate receives a majority of the votes.

In the end, the City Council voted 6-3 to strike the legislation from the agenda of the Sept. 12 meeting.

The City Council on Tuesday did approve changes to relocate certain polling places in the city, including moving the central absentee voter election district from the second floor of the general registrar’s office to the first floor.

