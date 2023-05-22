RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A previously rejected attempt at bringing a casino to Richmond is now getting another chance after City Council reintroduced the project during their weekly meeting.

On Monday, May 22, council members introduced papers for the $562 million ONE Casino + Resort project.

The “entertainment and gaming venue,” which consists of a luxury hotel, live entertainment venue and 55 acres of green space, among other features, promises to bring 1,300 jobs into Richmond’s economy.

A previous attempt at bringing the ONE Casino + Resort casino to Richmond was narrowly voted down by residents in November 2021 after two years of Urban ONE and Churchill Downs Incorporated, the partners behind the casino, advertising the project.

In 2020, Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums, making Richmond the only Virginia city at the time with a rejected casino referendum.

Only a few months after this vote, in January 2022, Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell introduced a resolution to revive the casino referendum. Councilwoman Trammell stated that the new proposal had the same development plan but featured an additional property tax, which made the plan different enough for a new vote.

The renewed effort faced some pushback when State Sen. Joe Morrissey introduced a bill that would have blocked Richmond’s attempts to vote on a casino in order to give Petersburg the opportunity putting a casino referendum on their own local ballot instead. This attempt ultimately failed in February 2023.

After the latest reintroduction from City Council, the ONE Casino + Resort has a shot at getting a second chance in Richmond. The introduced paper boasts that the project will not use any taxpayer money and instead will take money from the General Fund and a one-time payment that requires approval from Richmond voters.

According to City Council, revenue from the casino will be used to address “city priorities,” which includes investing in education and creating new opportunities for those living in Southside Richmond.

“It is critical that we continue to find ways to diversify the revenue streams that feed our local economy, which is why I am excited about another shot at this game-changing development,” Mayor Levar Stoney shared ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Richmond City Council will likely consider and act on the newly introduced paper in June. If it is approved, the Virginia Lottery and Richmond Circuit Court will have to accept the referendum before it is placed on the ballot in November 2023.