Richmond City Council, school board members questioning bidding process of new school construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Richmond City Council and school board members are questioning the city’s bidding process when it comes to school construction.

Some officials say they want the city to change its procurement methods for construction when it comes to building three new schools: Greene Elementary, George Mason Elementary, and Elkhardt-Thompson Middle.

All three are currently under construction under a procurement method called “construction manager at risk.”

City Council members Kim Gray, Kristen Larson, and School board member Kenya Gibson say the city could be building four schools for what it’s spending to build three – if the city were to use a different construction bidding process.

“The Mayor and the City administration failed our public school kids, teachers, staff, and parents. Because of their actions, a generation of 750 children will not be getting a new school,” said Kim Gray, City Council Member.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration disagrees.

They believe they’re using the best method because any other procedure would have caused the schools to open a year later than planned.

“We are building efficiently, cost-effectively, and in a way that schools into 21st-century learning environments as quickly as possible,” said Lincoln Saunders, the Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

Stoney’s administration said that their goal is to get students out of overcrowding, deteriorating, moldy schools as fast as they can.

But Gibson isn’t convinced.

“Rushing these projects to win pre-election headlines seems audacious, but unfortunately, I worry that’s exactly what happened,” Gibson said.

8News obtained a letter sent by the Virginia Contractor Procurement Alliance to Mayor Levar Stoney last year. The letter states Richmond is spending $71 million to build two elementary schools while neighboring Chesterfield County is building three elementary schools for about $75 million. The cost per square foot for the city’s construction is significantly higher than Chesterfield’s.

However, the city argues that isn’t a fair comparison.

“An open field, a green field in a neighboring county versus a multi-story building around an existing school sight in an urban environment like Richmond just isn’t an equal, equivalent comparison,” Saunder said.

Still, Councilwoman Gray said she wants to introduce an ordinance that would require competitive, sealed bids for the building of new schools.

“The lowest bidder will be selected with a process that encourages competition,” she said, “and gives each contractor a fair shake.”