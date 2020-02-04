Richmond City Council shows signs of support for proposed casino deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While it’s not a done deal, some Richmond City Council members shared their support Monday for a potential casino in the city.

The Pamunkey Tribe has already proposed a casino and resort in the city’s Manchester neighborhood. Most Council members seem to agree that the potential benefits of a casino are worth looking into. It’s estimated that the city stands to generate nearly $200 million in annual revenue from a casino.

A casino in Richmond would only be possible if the General Assembly approves legislation to make it legal. Despite some backing from City Council, a few members have raised concerns about crime and the gaming targeting low income neighborhoods.

Some worry a casino could cut into the Virginia Lottery’s revenue and money the lottery gives to schools. Richmond City Council member Michael Jones said Monday that he’s concerned about grey machines, or games of skill.

“My concerns aren’t necessarily the casino,” said Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the city’s 9th District. “It’s the grey machines that are popping up in every convenience store on the Southside, that’s my greatest concern. Does it compete with the lottery, does it do this but again I think if they are going to be allowed there needs to be some serious regulation.”

If the measure is passed by the General Assembly, Richmond City Council would still hold a referendum on a casino.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: