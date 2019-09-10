Richmond city council symbolically bans conversion therapy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The City of Richmond has passed a resolution banning the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy, however the ruling remains largely symbolic as recent bills seeking to ban the practice have repeatedly failed at the state level.

On Monday the Richmond City Council unanimously voted to prohibit the practice in city limits. Conversion therapy is a discredited method of attempting to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender expression, and is known to have harmful health risks.

“I am proud that members of Richmond’s City Council joined me in opposing the inhumane and regressive practice of conversion therapy and affirming the sexual orientation and identities of all Richmonders.” — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

But the nonbinding resolution can’t override state laws that allow the practice, though the newspaper reports state boards that regulate mental health professionals have prohibited it, as has the American Psychological Association.

Advocacy groups say eighteen states have enacted laws banning or restricting conversion therapy, but none are in the South.