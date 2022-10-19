RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation committee recommended the Robert E. Lee Bridge be renamed to the “Belvidere Bridge.”

The name change was recommended for approval with amendment during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, but was first introduced by the City Council on Sept. 26.

Interest from lawmakers in changing the name of Lee Bridge goes as far back as June 2020, when 5th District City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch submitted a resolution asking the Chief Administrative Officer to develop a process for the project.

On Nov. 14, the City Council will meet again to vote on the name change with the committee’s recommendation to pass the ordinance.