Richmond City Council to decide fate of proposed homeless shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council will decide the fate of a proposed homeless shelter moving to Chamberlayne Parkway during Monday night’s meeting.

The Salvation Army wants the shelter in its new headquarters. The location will include a house office space, a group home, shelter and cold weather shelter.

City council is expected to approve those plans for the special use permit needed for that move.

Nearby businesses have expressed their concerns, saying that the move may negatively impact the development of the area.

However, after public hearings and studies, the council’s amended ordinance says the location would not be detrimental to the general welfare of the community or create congestion.

Richmond City Council is expected to vote on this at 6 p.m.

