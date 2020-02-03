Richmond City Council to discuss proposed Manchester casino Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council will meet Monday afternoon to discuss plans for a $350 million casino and resort in the Manchester neighborhood.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced its plans to develop a ‘world-class’ resort and casino that includes a spa, high-end restaurant and hotel earlier this month.

Virginia is currently one of only a handful of states that forbid any type of casinos. However, that could change new legislation.

City council will decide if they are supportive of the casino at Monday’s meeting. They will also discuss whether or not the city should be able to choose a casino operator or if there should be a bidding process.

There are plans for casinos in Norfolk and Bristol but that depends on the passing of legislation that would allow commercial gaming in the Commonwealth.

The meeting will take place at City Hall on the second floor at 3 p.m.

