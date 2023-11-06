RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council will hold a meeting to consider an ordinance on plans for an affordable residential development, as well as a homeless shelter, among other topics.

On Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., the Richmond City Council will hold a special meeting at the Council Chamber in City Hall, located on the second floor of 900 E. Broad St., to consider Ordinance No. 2023-280 — which would allow the City to build an affordable residential development located at 700 W. 44th St. in Richmond’s Southside.

The council will also introduce ordinances concerning the following:

The establishment of a year-round homeless shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond’s Northside

The planning, development and operation of a cultural space located at the Main Street Station

The establishment of a new real estate tax rate of $1.15

An amendment to the name of a non-departmental agency line item in the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 General Fund Budget

A resolution for expedited consideration to appoint an Interim City Auditor

According to the City Council, the regularly scheduled Organizational Development Standing Committee meeting that was originally scheduled on the same date and time will take place after the conclusion of the special meeting.