Richmond city council to take on ONE Casino + Resort project tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – At tonight’s meeting, Richmond city council is expected to make a decision about bringing the ONE Casino + Resort to the city’s southside.

If approved, voters still need to give the project the green light on a referendum in November.

The casino received formal recommendation by an appointed evaluation committee at the end of May.

Mayor Levar Stoney presented the $600 million proposal to council shortly after. The project is slated for where the former Philip Morris building sits off Walmsley Boulevard in the city’s southside, and if approved, would have 250 hotel rooms, and would create nearly 1,500 new jobs.

At a council meeting back in May, the city’s director of economic development, Leonard Sledge, asked council that June 14 be when they decide whether or not to move the proposal forward.

Last week, a committee recommended the proposal be approved to city council.

City council’s virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

In lieu of speaking during tonight’s meeting, you can weigh in by emailing comments to CityClerks@richmondgov.com. All written comments need to be emailed before 10 a.m. June 14.