RVA Diamond Partners’ illustration of the redevelopment (Courtesy of the City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council is set to vote this evening after the Richmond Organizational Development Standing Committee recommended the Diamond District Redevelopment Project to move forward.

The ordinance recommended by the committee will authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to execute the Diamond District Redevelopment Project Development Agreement.

If approved, the agreement will involve the financing, construction, maintenance, and operation of public improvements to begin the upcoming Diamond District project.

Spread out over four phases, the Master Development Plan includes an 11-acre park and commercial and real estate housing. It will also have a hotel by the baseball stadium. In April, the city announced that it reached a deal to build a new baseball stadium for the Richmond Squirrels that is expected to be completed by 2026. The stadium will also be a part of the Diamond District area.

The Richmond City Council will have the opportunity to approve the ordinance during the meeting at 6 p.m.

