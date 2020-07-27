Richmond City Council to vote on key criminal justice reforms

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond City Council members are expected to vote on two key criminal justice reforms that could change how the city policies crime — the “Marcus Alert” and a measure to start the process of defunding the police.

The resolution requesting a reallocation of funds from the Richmond Police Departments towards new mental health services heads to city council Monday.

Previous coverage: Proposal kickstarting defunding police process in Richmond moves forward

The resolution, introduced by council members Stephanie Lynch and Michael Jones back on July 1, doesn’t move money around but instead asks the Richmond Police Department to identify where the money is being spent on mental health services that ‘may be better provided by other City departments or community organizations.’

City council has asked for a line item report from the department by October 1 of this year.

Meanwhile, if approved, the “Marcus Alert” would send mental health professionals to the scene of a mental health crisis.

City council is set to meet at 6 p.m.