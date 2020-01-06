Richmond City Council to vote on resolution requesting authority over city’s monuments

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on a resolution that could soon give the council authority over the city’s memorials and monuments.

The resolution, introduced by 9th District Councilman Michael Jones, would ask the Virginia General Assembly to enact measures to allow Richmond to decide what to do with Confederate monuments owned by the city. Virginia law currently prohibits local governments from removing or altering monuments and memorials.

Passing the resolution could make it easier for the removal of Confederate memorials in Richmond, a possibility that Jones acknowledged he was hoping for when he announced the resolution.

“Personally, professionally I believe they should come down,” Jones said when he announced the resolution in December. “In January, we will have a Democratic-controlled General Assembly and I know there are individuals in the General Assembly that are for local control.”

Monday’s vote comes after two similar resolutions proposed by Jones were rejected in 2017 and 2018.

