RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Tuesday, Sept 6., Richmond City Council voted 6-3 not to implement the ranked-choice voting method for the upcoming council election in 2024.

In the ranked-choice voting method, voters list candidates on their ballots in order of preference, and if a candidate gets more than 50% of the first-place votes, they are declared the winner of the race. The candidate with the fewest first-place vote is eliminated, and the process continues until one candidate has the majority of the votes.

A Virginia law was established last year, allowing Virginia localities to have the option to adopt the proposal. In addition, the ranked-choice voting system has been implemented for elections across the country and in the Commonwealth.

