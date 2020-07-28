RVA Council votes against analysis linked to reassign police funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A majority of Richmond City Council quashed a resolution Monday night that could have led to changes within the police department’s budget.

The resolution stopped by councilmembers would have requested an analysis of what the city gives the Richmond Police Department, with a goal of reassigning funds for mental health, social services and drug abuse services.

As public calls mount to defund or take a closer look at police department budgets, seven out of nine council members decided to stop the resolution—including Reva Trammell of the city’s 8th District.

“Our police officers, I mean it breaks my heart to see what is going on,” she said. “How they are being belittled, how are they are being cussed out, how they’re being told ‘F the police,’ children holding up signs that say ‘F the police’ that’s not good. That is not good. And, yeah, there needs to be some changes but on both sides, both sides.”

Unsurprisingly, Councilman Mike Jones of the city’s 8th District voted in favor of the resolution. He has stated in the past that he supports defunding the Richmond Police Department, in addition, to reviewing the way the city does public safety.

“For us to do MDP correctly, the Marcus Davis Peters Alert correctly, it’s going to take funding,” he said.

The plea came after Richmond’s nine city council members unanimously approved the developmental phase of the ‘Marcus Alert’ program, which aims to improve law enforcement’s response to mental health-related calls.

The only two ‘yes’ votes on the RPD funding question were from Councilman Jones and Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch of the city’s 5th District.

Council President Cynthia Newbille gave a “conditional no,” saying that racial disparities exist throughout other city departments, which was echoed by other councilmembers. She says that she would like to see a new resolution that will address those concerns at an August 10 council meeting.

