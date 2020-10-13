Richmond City Council votes down ban on police use of tear gas, rubber bullets

A peaceful protest in Richmond ended in chaos after Richmond Police officers deployed tear gas. (Photo: Screen grab from 8News Reporter Ben Dennis footage)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council shut down a plan to ban police from using certain non-lethal weapons after riots in the city this summer. This might not be the end of the discussion, however.

During the months of unrest in Richmond, police restored to non-lethal devices, like tear gas, in an attempt to control unlawful assemblies. The police department received backlash from some, who said the methods were used unnecessarily.

In July, Councilmembers Mike Jones and Stephanie Lynch introduced a resolution, called Res. No. 2020-R048, that would change RPD’s policies to ban the use of certain non-lethal weapons to control riots and unlawful assemblies.

Those weapons include bean bag rounds, flash-bang grenades, pepper balls, rubber bullets, tear gas, and others.

Jones pointed out that the proposed paper was a resolution and not an ordinance. “What a resolution does, it does not enact law, it just expresses the will of council,” he told 8News.

In September, a city council subcommittee on public safety voted to strike the resolution.

In an attempt to bring the resolution back to life, Jones made a motion to keep it on the council agenda Monday, rather than officially striking it.

He and Lynch were the only two who voted “yes.”

“I’m beyond frustrated and disappointed in my colleagues,” Jones said.

First District Councilman Andreas Addison was one of the seven members who voted to strike the resolution. He said the topic is important.

“I feel like I just need more information, more discussion as a body, as a city more importantly, and we haven’t had a chance to do so,” said Addison.

Because the resolution was stricken, no public comment was allowed. “I have a problem with us not being willing to hear from the citizens of Richmond,” Jones said.

Addison agrees.

“When a paper is stricken, there’s not a lot of discussion, debate, or follow-up information on that, and that’s one of the objections I raised,” he said.

Addison is open to exploring it further. “The vote last night is not about it dying or ending as a conversation. Just that one paper has ended. We are fully open as a body to pursue and further follow-up as requested, as needed,” he said.

Jones said he and Lynch will look at the resolution again and make changes.

