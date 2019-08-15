Richmond City Council votes not to put ‘Navy Hill Fund’ question on November ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council voted Wednesday not to put a question about the Navy Hill Project Fund on the ballot in November. The question would have asked Richmond residents what they think about the city setting aside taxpayer money and other revenue for the project.
The council needed six votes to put the ‘Navy Hill Fund’ question on the ballot. Three council members voted “yes,” with five who voted “no,” and one who abstained.
