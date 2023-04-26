RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council voted to end parking minimums for developers and businesses in the city at Monday’s meeting. The change will allow property owners and developers to decide how much off-street parking a business or development would need.

The previous rule required developers to build off-street parking spaces for projects based on floor area and number of apartment units.

The change to the zoning law won’t stop property owners from building off-street parking for new developments or removing parking spaces for old ones. Instead, the difference allows them to decide what’s best for their area.

Several residents spoke in favor of the change, while others had concerns over limited parking in certain areas. One City Councilmember, Katherine Jordan, said Monday that she is pursuing proposals for shared parking options in the city.

