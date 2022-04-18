RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council voted to replace a longtime member of the Greater Richmond Transit Company’s board of directors with the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The City Council voted at a special meeting Monday to remove George Braxton from the board and replace him with J.E. Lincoln Saunders, who will be on the board starting Tuesday, April 19, until October. Braxton has been on the GRTC board of directors since April 2013, according to his LinkedIn page.

Saunders is Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer and previously served as Mayor Stoney’s chief of staff. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resolution, introduced by Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille, received expedited consideration and was the only item scheduled for the special meeting.

Newbille said she was appreciative of the work Braxton did while on the board before all seven council members in attendance Monday voted in favor of the move.

She added that Braxton was informed of the resolution beforehand, but no explanation for the decision was shared during the meeting. Braxton, GRTC and Newbille did not respond to requests for comment.

The City Council appointed three of the six current members on GRTC’s board of directors, all of whom get one-year terms but can be appointed to serve more. Newbille said the city’s representative on the board will be appointed during GRTC’s annual meeting in October.

Chesterfield County appointed the other three members, but the GRTC board of directors will expand to nine after it voted to allow Henrico to add three county representatives.

The five other current members of GRTC’s board of directors are: President/Chair Benjamin P. Campbell (appointed by the city of Richmond); Vice President/Vice Chair Gary Armstrong (Chesterfield County); Secretary/Treasurer Eldridge F. Coles (Richmond); Director Ian Millikan (Chesterfield County) and Director Daniel K. Smith (Chesterfield County).

