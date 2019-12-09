Richmond City Councilman to introduce resolution to deal with Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones (9th District) will introduce a resolution that would give the city power to decide what to do with the statues on Monument Avenue.

Jones will bring his resolution forward during a press conference on Monday.

In the resolution, Jones plans to ask the General Assembly to grant Richmond the authority to make decisions on the disposition of Confederate memorials.

The President of the Richmond NAACP chapter, James J.J.Minor and Charles Willis with United Communities Against Hate Crimes will join Councilman Jones.

State law forbids cities and counties from changing war memorials — that includes Confederate monuments — but democratic leaders in the state said they want to change that law and leave it up to localities to decide what to do with the statues.

The press conference will take place at City Hall at 11 a.m. The resolution will be introduced at the end of the city council meeting at 6 p.m.