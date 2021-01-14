Richmond City Councilwoman voices hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine, health experts address skepticism in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Richmond City Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert is receiving some backlash online after she tweeted about her hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, Councilwoman Lambert brings up her uncertainty about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

How many of you have gotten the #CovidVaccine? As an elected official I have to be honest, im very hesitant and skeptical, but Im doing my research. That healthy person who got it and died does not help😳#vaccinetruth — CouncilwomanLambert (@AnnCan2020) January 14, 2021

According to Lambert, she posted the tweet to engage with people and start a conversation.

“I’m just being creative and trying to reach and get a consensus of what people feel,” Lambert said.” As African-Americans, we’re skeptical of the medical establishment, all the way going back to the Tuskegee experiments to learning about the story of Henrietta Lax. There’s a high infant mortality rate. The pain that we deal with when we go into hospitals — folks don’t believe us.”

The Tuskegee experiment Lambert referenced took place in 1932, when 600 African-American men in Macon County, Alabama, were recruited to record the Syphilis disease. However, participants weren’t told they were part of an experiment, instead they were told they were being treated for bad blood. They did not receive proper treatment to cure their illness.

In a news conference Thursday, Governor Northam acknowledged that there is hesitancy from people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To help speak to the issue, Northam brought in Wayne Turnage, the Deputy Mayor for Washington D.C’s Health and Human Services Agency and Director of Washington D.C’s Department of Healthcare Finance.

“In jurisdictions all over the country, large numbers of African-Americans have expressed a stubborn resistance to the government’s expectation that U.S. citizens agree to be vaccinated in hopes of controlling this devastating spread of COVID-19,” Turnage said. “Our reluctance is understandable, for it is born of a justifiable mistrust of medical experiments that were once implemented in the black community, using methods that violated the most basic research ethics.”

Turnage assured that the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness was proven by rigorous experimental study designs and trials. Even though he knows many African-Americans are resistant to get a vaccine, he participated in a trial and has receive the first dose of the vaccine himself.

According to Turnage, 30,000 people were studied. Half received the vaccine and the other half received the placebo, the saline water. The results from the study showed, of the people infected, 95% were in the placebo group and only 5% had the vaccine. Among those whose infections were characterized as severe, with one person actually dying, none had received the vaccine.

“Once you get vaccinated, you have less than a five percent chance of contracting COVID,” Turnage said. “There appears to be next to a zero percent chance that you will become deathly ill.”

Turnage believes one of the routinely expressed fears of the black community is that the vaccine will actually expose them to the virus and make them sick.

“Vaccines are not similar to the most traditional vaccines which often consisted of the actual virus itself,” Turnage said.

The polio vaccine was made from the live virus prior to 2000. Since then, it has been made from a deadened form of that virus. Vaccines for measles, the flu and the chicken pox are made from a live or weakened virus.

“The current vaccines to fight COVID in this country are built from a new and innovative technology based on a single molecule that has the ability to communicate with your body’s protein making machinery,” Turnage said. “Making protein is a normal biological function of your body.”

Turnage explained that based on instructions received from the molecule, the body is forced to make spike proteins that have the exact appearance of the virus and in return, the immune system is tricked into developing antibodies to fight COVID, should you ever become exposed.

“There is no chance that these vaccines will transform into the actual virus and make you sick,” he said.

Turnage recalled the only demonstrated side effects after the vaccine trials were short term and mild: mostly fatigue, headache, and some muscle aches.

60-70% of the 330 milllion people in the U.S. must be vaccinated to accomplish herd immunity.

In reference to her tweet, Lambert told 8news, she was being transparent by letting people know she’s skeptical of the vaccine, but knows as a community leader she needs to go with the science.

“Right now the pandemic is our major focus and we want to make sure folks are doing their research,” she said. “I’m getting a lot of information as a new councilmember to really be able let the public know what’s available and to remind them to do their research before jumping to conclusions and looking at a conspiracy theory.”

City Councilwoman Lambert advises those who still have questions to call the city’s COVID-19 hotline number at (804)-205-3501.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Pharmacy Practice Innovation is hosting a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event on the center’s Facebook live Friday, Jan. 15, at 12 p.m. Viewers can get their COVID-19 questions answered from VCU Pharmacy and VCU health experts about the safety of the vaccine, who should get it and the timeline for distribution.