RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A City of Richmond employee was “seriously injured” after officials say he was shocked by a live electrical wire while working at an elementary school.

According to a spokesperson from the City of Richmond, the employee was working at John B. Cary Elementary School on Maplewood Avenue on the morning of Friday, Sept. 8, when he hit a live wire. The man was severely injured from the electric shock. His current condition is not known at the time, and he was not identified by the spokesperson.

