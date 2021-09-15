Richmond City employees could be terminated for not getting vaccinated; 30 on leave without pay for noncompliance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney said Richmond City employees who do not get vaccinated could ultimately be fired.

Stoney made this statement during his weekly briefing Wednesday afternoon. Last month the mayor announced all Richmond City employees would be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, or file for an exemption and take part in weekly testing.

As of Sept. 15, he said 74 percent of its workforce has been fully vaccinated and 10 percent are partially vaccinated and on track to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10. Another 10 percent of employees have successfully filed a vaccination exemption and will participate in weekly testing.

“And we are going to keep on working to make sure the remaining employees are complying with this policy,” he said.

Stoney reiterated that employees who do not get vaccinated will face increasing consequences for noncompliance. The ultimate repercussion for city workers is termination of employment.

“We are pretty clear about what we want to see from our temporary employees and for our full-time employees,” Stoney said. “You have to be vaccinated. And if you believe that you are not going to be vaccinated, then you are not going to have a job here with at the City of Richmond.”

A spokesperson from the Mayor’s office said 30 employees are currently on leave due to noncompliance. They noted that even people who have exemptions for vaccination must provide weekly test results to remain compliant.