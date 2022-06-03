RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and City Hall in Richmond is lit up orange in solidarity with the cause.

The building will be illuminated orange throughout the weekend to raise awareness. The nationwide Wear Orange campaign began in 2013, and has continued every year in June as an effort to stop gun violence in communities.

“The City of Richmond is committed to solving this problem, and we are working every day to change the trajectory of gun violence in our city. We ask Richmonders to join us in the effort to make our communities safer and stronger,” the City said in a release.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted Friday, saying, “I #WearOrange to honor the victims and survivors of daily gun violence.”

I’m a member of #MayorsAgainstIllegalGuns to fight to end the gun violence crisis. Today I’m saying “Enough is Enough.” The time for the US Senate to take bold action on gun safety is NOW! Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney