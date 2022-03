RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Hall was illuminated yellow and blue on Tuesday, March 1 in support of Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion.

(Photos posted to Twitter by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney)

“We stand as #OneRichmond in solidarity with our brave brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” May Stoney tweeted.

Virginia has made several gestures of support for Ukraine over the past few days, including removing Russian vodkas from ABC store shelves.