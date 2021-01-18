Richmond City Health District building closed through Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District’s Cary Street location will be closed to staff and the public until Thursday. All of the executive buildings operated through the Department of General Services in the capital will be closed during that same time period.

This closure is just one of many things shutdown to prepare for events such as Lobby Day and Inauguration Day.

