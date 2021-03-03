Richmond City Health District hiring vaccine population team lead

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District is looking for someone to help lead COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the city.

Responsibilities include coordinating with the Virginia Department of Health, tracking and monitoring vaccine progress and navigating the logistics of vaccine registration with employers and community orgainizations.

Job Opportunity: Vaccine Population Team Lead



To apply send a resume to lanier.olsson@vdh.virginia.gov and a short summary on your interest and availability. pic.twitter.com/0bh873j6M6 — Richmond City Health District (@RichmondCity_HD) March 2, 2021

Anyone interested in the position should email a copy of their resume with a short summary of their interest and availability to Lanier.Olsson@vdh.virginia.gov.