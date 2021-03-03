Richmond City Health District hiring vaccine population team lead

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District is looking for someone to help lead COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the city.

Responsibilities include coordinating with the Virginia Department of Health, tracking and monitoring vaccine progress and navigating the logistics of vaccine registration with employers and community orgainizations.

Anyone interested in the position should email a copy of their resume with a short summary of their interest and availability to Lanier.Olsson@vdh.virginia.gov.

Search for jobs on WRIC.com

Search for jobs on WRIC.com

Search our NEW local job board and find your next seasonal gig or lifelong career. Browse our database of local job listings. Or if you’re an employer, post your job to our site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events