Richmond City Health District hiring vaccine population team lead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District is looking for someone to help lead COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the city.
Responsibilities include coordinating with the Virginia Department of Health, tracking and monitoring vaccine progress and navigating the logistics of vaccine registration with employers and community orgainizations.
Anyone interested in the position should email a copy of their resume with a short summary of their interest and availability to Lanier.Olsson@vdh.virginia.gov.
Search for jobs on WRIC.com
Search our NEW local job board and find your next seasonal gig or lifelong career. Browse our database of local job listings. Or if you’re an employer, post your job to our site.