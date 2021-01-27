Richmond City Health District introduces ‘Val’ the vaccine van

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District has unveiled a specially equipped van to turn their vaccination efforts mobile. The goal is to use the van to help reach areas of the city that need help receiving the vaccine.

Just one week ago there was nothing special about the van but now it has been revamping and repurposed to help keep the community healthy. RCHD Business Administrator, Scott McIntyre says the van gives them an extra option to get to people that maybe can’t get to them.

The van, now affectionately called Val, has the capacity for one patient and a few caregivers at a time. It’s a true one stop shop complete with a check-in table, a treatment area where the vaccine will be administered and a medical grade fridge to store the vaccine.

“You could have a patient being checked in and a patient being treated here so you can maintain the privacy,” McIntyre said.

He says the flow of getting people vaccinated is surprisingly quick.

Residents can register for a vaccine van appointment the same way as they would for any appointment. They can be scheduled through a qualified employer or through a phone call with the health department.

