RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate at Richmond City Jail died this morning.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death is currently unknown and will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

“Per policy, the name of the individual and details of the incident will not be disclosed,” the sheriff’s office said in the announcement. “All protocols of the Department of Corrections and Board of Local Jails and Prisons are being followed as required.”

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.