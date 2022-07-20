RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Nearly two weeks after Sakeem Jamar Bell allegedly assaulted Deputy S. Cole inside the Richmond City Justice Center- charges have yet to be made. City of Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving has also not publicly commented on the incident. Now a Richmond City Councilmember wants answers.

“I think if she’s got nothing to hide and if she wants some help or needs some help, she would show up and tell us exactly what is going on,” said Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammel.

Bell’s attorney told 8News that his client was sent to Central State Hospital, a mental institution in Dinwiddie, with no charges.

8News legal analyst Russ Stone has a few answers as to why no charges have been made yet.

“It may be that the government just feels they have some additional time, ‘There’s no reason to rush anything because he is not going anywhere for the time being. We can place our charges at a later date.’ That’s possible, but again, it is speculation,” Stone said.

