RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond City Council members met privately Tuesday to discuss police communication.

The meeting comes after one councilwoman released a newsletter calling for answers about the alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot that Richmond Police claimed to have prevented.

Councilman Mike Jones said he wanted to address the consistent violence on the southside and transparency and accountability between police and the community in the meeting.

“They have a job, we have to support them, but how can we ensure that citizens, residents are getting the information that they like to have,” he asked.

A spokesperson told 8News that there was not expected to be any specific discussion of Dogwood Dell during the closed session.

Documents obtained by 8News show that Richmond Police had not found any evidence that showed the alleged mass shooting plot was targeting Dogwood Dell.

“I think it needs to be out in the open and have the citizens know what we’re talking about because this, you know, this is something I don’t really — I don’t think it happened,” councilwoman Reva Trammell said.

The meeting’s agenda said it was focused on police plans to protect public safety and a briefing by law enforcement officials concerning actions taken to respond to threats to public safety.

8News reached out to the city council president and vice president, but they did not respond to our requests for comment.