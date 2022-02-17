Richmond City offices closed, trash collection delayed Monday Feb. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City government offices are taking a day off Monday, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

The offices closed for the day include City Hall, all branches of the Richmond Public Library, Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities offices and all city community centers.

Richmond Animal Care and Control will also be closed Monday. All adoptions are by appointment only Sunday through Friday, and the shelter will be open to the public Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

All department of public works offices will be closed, and residential trash collection will not be picked up on Monday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day, and will follow suit through Friday, Feb. 25.