RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All City offices, including City Hall, will be closed Friday, April 15.

The City said that the closure will be for the Spring Holiday. All branches of the Richmond Public Library are included in the Friday closure, and will reopen Saturday, April 16.

All Parks, Recreation & Community facilities offices, department of public works offices and city community centers will also be closed April 15.

City offices will resume normal operating hours on Monday, April 18.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) will be closed Sunday, April 17. RACC Shelter offers adoptions by appointment Sunday through Friday and is open to the public Saturdays from Noon until 5 p.m.

Click here for more information on the closures.