Richmond city pools are closed but residents wonder why they are not maintained

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city pools are closed for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, residents and pool experts say the pools need to be maintained even if no one is using them. However, 8News uncovered the murky and dirty water in at least three of the city’s pools.

Neighbors say the pools have become an eyesore and a health concern. The Blackwell, Randolph and Battery Park are all turning yellow or green.

8News spotted trash and other debris floating atop the Blackwell and Randolph community pools.

“It’s very heart-wrenching be honest. I grew up in the neighborhood,” says Etienne Anderson. He was shocked and disappointed to see his childhood pool in that condition. He also worries about safety. “It’s a breeding ground you know for mosquitoes,” says Anderson.

8News spoke to several pool supply stores and cleaning services in the area and they all say not treating and cleaning a pool properly, even if it’s not in use, can lead to a build-up of bacteria.

They also told 8News that Anderson is right. They say water left sitting and untreated can certainly be a breeding ground for mosquitoes and potentially the West Nile Virus.

8News reached out to the city’s Parks Department. They tell us the pools have been treated but look the color they do because the water is not being circulated.

“You ain’t cleaning that out, that’s germs right there,” says Lillian Brown. The Battery Park resident says she hasn’t seen anyone from the city out taking care of the pool. She also told 8News that unfortunately she’s seen it look bad before.

“That’s the problem, I ain’t surprised. It’s like that most of the time,” she said.

The Richmond Parks Department told 8News they do plan to drain and clean the city pools again.