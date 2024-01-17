RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City School Board released the report from a third-party investigation into last year’s Huguenot High School graduation mass shooting.

According to the report, the 18-year-old victim Shawn Jackson did not have authorization to participate in the graduation ceremony, nor did he attend any of the practices. The report identified significant safety risks posed to Jackson throughout the past several years.

“Information provided for this Review supports the proposition that the student’s participation in graduation occurred without any consideration of or adherence to required authorizations, and without proper vetting and consideration of the safety concerns that were known by several members of HHS [Huguenot High School],” the report said.

8News received the report from the Richmond City School Board shortly after 1 p.m. and continues to read through the findings. We will update this story throughout the afternoon.

Background of the report and civil lawsuit

This shooting took place on June 6, 2023, at the Altria Theater in Richmond during Huguenot High’s graduation ceremony. Seven people were injured and two were killed — Jackson and his stepfather, Lorenzo Smith.

This release is the result of a civil lawsuit filed by two local media outlets as well as Joshua Stanfield. This lawsuit was filed on the basis that the school board’s refusal to release the entire report violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Richmond Judge W. Reilly Marchant heard arguments in this case on Friday, Jan. 12. Richmond City Public Schools argued that releasing the report would violate attorney-client privilege.

The school board’s initial plan was to release an “executive summary” of the report instead of the full text. It denied all FOIA requests for the report and, as a result, this lawsuit was filed.

The judge submitted his decision on Tuesday, saying he did not believe Richmond City Public Schools proved that the entire report fell within attorney-client privilege.

“A non-privileged document does not somehow become privileged simply because it includes information the owner would prefer not to disclose,” said the judge in his letter.

Minimal redactions that “constitute legal advice” were allowed by the judge. He ordered Richmond City Public Schools to redact those specific items and respond to all FOIA requests by 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Multiple school board members responded to the decision, with Superintendent Jason Kamras and Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi submitting a joint statement on Wednesday “[welcoming] the release of the report.”

The report: Security issues involving Shawn Jackson

According to the report, known security issues associated with Jackson began in 2021. He was receiving homebound instruction at the time.

Huguenot school counselor Monique Harris was interviewed by the third-party investigators. She said Jackson’s mother was very concerned about her son returning to school in person.

Harris said he was on homebound instruction because of “mental health issues” as well as “the threat of neighborhood violence” stemming from Jackson’s connection to another person involved in a crime, according to the report.

Jackson, when attending school in person for testing, was placed “in class with people who literally tried to kill him,” according to Harris, who said she thought he would be isolated.

Regarding graduation rehearsals, Harris said she discussed “[squeezing]” Jackson into the ceremony without his attending rehearsal if his mother thought attending rehearsal would be “too dangerous.”

According to the report, Harris originally told investigators Jackson was approved to attend graduation. Investigators read the internal school board report and found that he was never approved. Harris was “repeatedly” reached out to by investigators to “reconcile” these different narratives but never responded.

Former principal “checked-out,” unfit for position

According to the report, former Huguenot High School principal Robert Gilstrap “had ultimate responsibility for all activities and processes in the HHS building” during the 2022-23 school year.

Chief academic officer Solomon Jefferson described Gilstrap as “checked-out,” “not fully present” in his role and said he was looking for another job. He said Gilstrap’s approach was “laissez-faire” and said he did not provide leadership nor direction in the school.

Jefferson covered the responsibilities of the vacant principal director position during that year, as well as his “numerous other roles and responsibilities,” according to the report.

According to the report, Harris brought her and Jackson’s mother’s concerns to both Gilstrap and the former assistant principal, Kevin Olds, asking that Jackson not be required to come to school in person for any reason “due to safety issues.”

“If any action was taken by Mr. Olds or Mr. Gilstrap to address any of these security issues, the records provided for this Review do not evidence that,” the report said.

Gilstrap is no longer employed with Richmond City Public Schools and declined interview, saying he was “seeking legal counsel.”

This a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.