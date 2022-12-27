RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Central Virginia who have been dreaming of a career in law enforcement may get an opportunity to act on that goal early next year.

The City of Richmond’s Sheriff’s Office is holding an on-site job fair on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and there are multiple positions waiting to be filled. For those who are interested — or who know anyone who may be interested — the job fair will take place in the front lobby of the Richmond City Justice Center, located at 1701 Fairfield Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open positions include but are not limited to:

Deputy Sheriff positions, which have a starting salary of $46,000

Administrative Assistant

Behavioral Case Manager

Classification Specialist

Compliance Analyst

IT Technician

Licensed Mental Health Clinician

Records Clerk

Re-Entry Coordinator

Re-Entry Specialist

Strategic Grant Manager

Think you have what it takes? The job fair will allow you to apply on-site — just bring your ID and resume. For more information visit the Sheriff’s Office here, or reach out by calling 804-646-0911 or through email at Rickie.Garland@rva.gov.